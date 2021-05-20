Tiffany Haddish breaks silence on rumours about her replacing Ellen DeGeneres

Reports were all over the internet about Tiffany Haddish taking over Ellen DeGeneres’s spot

American actor Tiffany Haddish had addressed the rumours about her replacing Ellen DeGeneres after she announced the end of her talk show.

However, Haddish shot down the claims in a chat on The Breakfast Club: “I haven’t commented on it because ain’t nobody that give those jobs talk to me about it.”

“The reason I’ve even been popping up guest hosting Ellen is because she wanted some days off,” she continued.

“I’m learning a new skill. That’s it. Y’all just watching me learn in front of everybody,” she added.

“I don’t know if that’s grooming me to take over because ain’t nobody talk to me about that. Ain’t nobody said nothing to me about that,” she said.