Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday May 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Tiffany Haddish breaks silence on rumours about her replacing Ellen DeGeneres

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 20, 2021

Reports were all over the internet about Tiffany Haddish taking over Ellen DeGeneres’s spot 

American actor Tiffany Haddish had addressed the rumours about her replacing Ellen DeGeneres after she announced the end of her talk show.

Reports were all over the internet about the Girls Trip star taking over DeGeneres’s spot following the end of her once-revered show.

However, Haddish shot down the claims in a chat on The Breakfast Club: “I haven’t commented on it because ain’t nobody that give those jobs talk to me about it.”

“The reason I’ve even been popping up guest hosting Ellen is because she wanted some days off,” she continued.

“I’m learning a new skill. That’s it. Y’all just watching me learn in front of everybody,” she added.

“I don’t know if that’s grooming me to take over because ain’t nobody talk to me about that. Ain’t nobody said nothing to me about that,” she said.

More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie setting differences aside with Brad Pitt for sake of kids

Angelina Jolie setting differences aside with Brad Pitt for sake of kids

First photos of Harry and Meghan Markle film released by Lifetime

First photos of Harry and Meghan Markle film released by Lifetime
Royal family 'livid' at Prince Harry's shocking 'living in a zoo' remark

Royal family 'livid' at Prince Harry's shocking 'living in a zoo' remark

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'care about each other a great deal,' reveals source

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'care about each other a great deal,' reveals source

Kristen Bell reveals 'psychedelic drugs' helped her cope up with anxiety

Kristen Bell reveals 'psychedelic drugs' helped her cope up with anxiety
Cara Delevigne recreates ‘Friends’ dress at show’s reunion special

Cara Delevigne recreates ‘Friends’ dress at show’s reunion special
Hollywood says 'the big screen is back' to rally movie-goers

Hollywood says 'the big screen is back' to rally movie-goers
Prince Harry to make more shocking revelations on mental health series with Oprah

Prince Harry to make more shocking revelations on mental health series with Oprah

Princess Beatrice took a dig at Prince Harry, Meghan with pregnancy news

Princess Beatrice took a dig at Prince Harry, Meghan with pregnancy news
Matthew Perry draws concerns after showing a labored speech pattern

Matthew Perry draws concerns after showing a labored speech pattern
Sofia Richie puts on a stylish display as she steps out with boyfriend Elliot Grainge for a dinner

Sofia Richie puts on a stylish display as she steps out with boyfriend Elliot Grainge for a dinner
Salma Hayek unveils real face of Hollywood, reveals she became victim of discrimination

Salma Hayek unveils real face of Hollywood, reveals she became victim of discrimination

Latest

view all