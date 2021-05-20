CM Punjab announces 25% special allowance for grade 1-19 govt employees

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar. — Twitter/Files

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar announces 25% special allowance for grade 1-19 govt employees.

Says the allowance will be added to the salaries of employees from June.



Those employees who already get special allowances will not be eligible.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday announced a 25% special allowance for grade 1 to 19 government employees who previously did not receive any allowances in addition to their salaries.

Taking to Twitter, the CM wrote that the decision will come into force starting June 2021.

"The decision has been taken in order to reduce the pay gap among government employees working in different departments and improve their economic condition," wrote Buzdar.



Prior to finalising the increment, Usman Buzdar had rejected a suggestion of giving 10 to 15 per special allowance to the employees. The special allowance will be given to more than 721,000 grade 1 to grade 19 government employees.

Government employees who had been receiving special allowances previously will not be able to benefit from the latest announcement.

Usman Buzdar said that the provincial government is aware of the problems of employees, adding that some good news will be announcement for provincial employees in the next budget too.