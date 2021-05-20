Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday May 20 2021
WhatsApp chat migration to different phone number in the works

Thursday May 20, 2021

— WABetaInfo

WhatsApp is working on a way to allow its users to migrate their chats in the event they change phone numbers, it emerged on Thursday.

According to WABetaInfo, which regularly publishes updates on WhatsApp's activities, a solution is in the works for cross platform support as well.

"WhatsApp is working on a solution to migrate the chat history between iOS and Android, even with a different phone number, for a future update," it said.

The feature which is under development fixes the “issue” where a user couldn’t restore the chat history after buying a device that’s not on the same operating system, said WABetaInfo.

In fact, it’s not possible to restore your chat history from iCloud on WhatsApp for Android, and WhatsApp for iOS cannot restore the backup from Google Drive, it noted.

Meanwhile, Telegram seized the opportunity ahead of its competitors and has allowed users the option to now import their WhatsApp chats to Telegram.

