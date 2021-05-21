Report on Jahangir Tareen cases not yet submitted: Barrister Ali Zafar

Former PTI secretary-general Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Barrister Ali Zafar clarifies media reports claiming final report on cases related to Jahangir Khan Tareen has been submitted.

Says this is incorrect and based on some misinformation.

Says the report has not been submitted yet.

ISLAMABAD: Barrister Ali Zafar brushed aside the rumours that he had submitted the final report on cases related to former PTI secretary-general Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan assigned Zafar the task to ascertain the facts after a group of pro-Tareen lawmakers alleged that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was victimising the former party secretary-general in the sugar scam.

"It has come to my notice that certain news are doing rounds of submission of [the] report regarding JKT [Jehangir Khan Tareen]," Ali Zafar said in a tweet on Thursday.

“This is incorrect & based on some misinformation. I have not submitted any final report so far.”



On Wednesday, Tareen said a detailed explanation had been given to Ali Zafar in a meeting which he held with the group.

“I am confident the report will soon be unveiled or given directly to the prime minister," he said outside a Lahore banking court where he had appeared for a hearing.



The former PTI secretary-general had also pointed out that no sugar inquiry was underway against him.

"There is not a single investigation against me going on relating to the sugar scandal," he had said, adding that the three FIRs registered against him were not filed in any sugar inquiry.

On this occasion, Tareen had also reposed confidence in PM Khan and slammed the Punjab government over vengeance being directed to him.

"Khan sahab is an honourable man and I believe he is just," Tareen had said. "However, the Punjab government has started carrying out a vendetta against members of my group."

The Tareen-allied group had also alleged that some people in the government and the PTI were politically victimising him.

Earlier on Thursday, Ali Zafar attended a lengthy meeting that mulled over the cases against the estranged PTI leader.

Other legal minds who attended the meeting at the AGP office were Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar.

However, after the meeting, Zafar declined to comment on his fact-finding report on Tareen.