Cardi B dodges fans with her unusual getup at JFK Airport in NYC

Cardi B apparently avoided fan as she kept her hood up and face covered while strolling along the travel hub's walkways at JFK Airport in NY City on Friday.



The singer was looking unrecognizable in a hoodie and face covering as she kept a low profile during her appearance.

The 28-year-old rapper, who is busy in working on songs for her upcoming second studio album, was looking a fitness diva in sportswear.



The WAP hitmaker was dressed in a sizable navy blue hoodie that covered much of her shapely frame as she made her way through the airport. She paired it with fitting bright pink joggers that stood out from the dark tone of her sweater.

The songstress was also seen wearing a pair of fuzzy black slippers while spending time in the travel center.

