Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry says a fight with Meghan Markle helped him realize he needs help

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 22, 2021

Prince Harry has spoken about his most vulnerable self during the recently-released Apple TV+ docuseries, The Me You Can’t See.

The Duke of Sussex revealed he suffered from anxiety, depression and PTSD badly during the ages of 28 to 32 but it all changed after he met Meghan Markle.

"I saw GPs. I saw doctors. I saw therapists. I saw alternative therapists. I saw all sorts of people, but it was meeting and being with Meghan. I knew that if I didn't do the therapy and fix myself that I was going to lose this woman who I could see spending the rest of my life with,” he said.

He went on to reveal that he only had this realization after he and Meghan had a fight: "When [Meghan] said, 'I think you need to see someone,' it was in reaction to an argument that we had. And in that argument not knowing about it, I reverted back to 12-year-old Harry.”

He continued: "I felt somewhat ashamed and defensive. Like, 'How dare you? You're calling me a child.' And she goes, 'No, I'm not calling you a child. I'm expressing sympathy and empathy for you for what happened to you when you were a child.'"

Harry’s mother, Princess Diana had passed away in a car crash when he was 12 years old.

He said the four-year period before he met Meghan, was “dark”.

"A nightmare time in my life. I was just all over the place mentally. Every time I put a suit on and tie on... having to do the role, and go, 'right, game face,' look in the mirror and say, 'let's go'.”

“Before I even left the house I was pouring with sweat. I was in fight or flight mode...I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs, I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling,” he said. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry fears Meghan Markle would be ‘chased to her death’ like Diana

Prince Harry fears Meghan Markle would be ‘chased to her death’ like Diana
BBC on pins and needles after Diana interview probe sullies its repute

BBC on pins and needles after Diana interview probe sullies its repute
Lady Gaga shares painful details about being the victim of rape

Lady Gaga shares painful details about being the victim of rape
Idris Elba delights fans as he shares big news about long-awaited 'Luther' film

Idris Elba delights fans as he shares big news about long-awaited 'Luther' film
Game of Thrones' The Mountain flaunts body transformation ahead of his boxing debut

Game of Thrones' The Mountain flaunts body transformation ahead of his boxing debut
Netflix searching for exec to lead video game push: report

Netflix searching for exec to lead video game push: report
Kylie Jenner breaks silence on reports about her relationship with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner breaks silence on reports about her relationship with Travis Scott
Cardi B dodges fans with her unusual getup at JFK Airport in NYC

Cardi B dodges fans with her unusual getup at JFK Airport in NYC
Ayeza Khan is the epitome of beauty: Photos

Ayeza Khan is the epitome of beauty: Photos
Billie Eilish says she's going on a world tour

Billie Eilish says she's going on a world tour
Kanye West is still following Kim Kardashian on Twitter

Kanye West is still following Kim Kardashian on Twitter

Kim Kardashian says her love for Cher runs deep

Kim Kardashian says her love for Cher runs deep

Latest

view all