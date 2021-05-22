Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William catches flak for saying BBC split Charles and Diana up and not Camilla

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 22, 2021

Prince William’s statement against the BBC following the probe over Princess Diana’s Panorama interview has blown up in his face.

The Duke of Cambridge is catching flack on Tuesday for saying the BBC was responsible for his parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s divorce and not his father’s extramarital affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

“The interview was a major contribution to making my parents’ relationship worse and has since hurt countless others,” William had said in a video message posted on Twitter.

However, some royal fans jumped to correct him and remind him there was more to their divorce than just the fiasco that was unleashed after the interview.

“No William, the panorama interview did not ruin your parents marriage. Your dad screwing Camilla did,” said one fan.

“Someone needs to sit William down and tell him to stop. No one hurt Diana worse than her own. Her parents, her husband, her in-laws. She was both privileged and exploited,” said another.

“Prince William continues to disappoint. He threw his dead mother under the bus. Labeling her a paranoid etc. All to safe [sic] the royal family. I’m pretty sure his dad Camilla drove them apart long before this interview,” added the user. 

More From Entertainment:

Keiko Agena has become ‘protective’ of her ‘Gilmore Girls’ character

Keiko Agena has become ‘protective’ of her ‘Gilmore Girls’ character
Kevin Feige regrets whitewashing iconic ‘Doctor Strange’ role by casting Tilda Swinton

Kevin Feige regrets whitewashing iconic ‘Doctor Strange’ role by casting Tilda Swinton

Pink says she was naïve to Britney Spears’ struggles and regrets not helping

Pink says she was naïve to Britney Spears’ struggles and regrets not helping
Prince William inspects guard of honour as Lord High Commissioner to General Assembly of Church of Scotland

Prince William inspects guard of honour as Lord High Commissioner to General Assembly of Church of Scotland
Prince William unable to comprehend why Harry keeps dissing 'own flesh and blood'

Prince William unable to comprehend why Harry keeps dissing 'own flesh and blood'
Alex Rodriguez coming to terms with Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunion

Alex Rodriguez coming to terms with Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunion
Oprah defends Harry, Meghan’s right to talk about suffering in royal family

Oprah defends Harry, Meghan’s right to talk about suffering in royal family
'That 70s Show' actor Masterson to face trial on rape charges

'That 70s Show' actor Masterson to face trial on rape charges
Prince Harry seen undergoing EMDR to treat PTSD after Diana’s death

Prince Harry seen undergoing EMDR to treat PTSD after Diana’s death
Prince Harry says a fight with Meghan Markle helped him realize he needs help

Prince Harry says a fight with Meghan Markle helped him realize he needs help

Prince Harry fears Meghan Markle would be ‘chased to her death’ like Diana

Prince Harry fears Meghan Markle would be ‘chased to her death’ like Diana
BBC on pins and needles after Diana interview probe sullies its repute

BBC on pins and needles after Diana interview probe sullies its repute

Latest

view all