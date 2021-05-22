Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 22 2021
Kevin Feige regrets whitewashing iconic 'Doctor Strange' role by casting Tilda Swinton

Saturday May 22, 2021

Kevin Feige spoke about the whitewashing claims that were placed on Swinton’s casting 

President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige has expressed regret for casting Tilda Swinton as the Ancient One in Doctor Strange.

Feige spoke about the whitewashing claims that were placed on Swinton’s casting at that time, in an interview with Men’s Health.

The Ancient One was originally a man in the Marvel comics but the 2016-released film’s director Scott Derrickson and Feige both decided to cast Swinton to refrain from contributing to negative stereotypes.

"We thought we were being so smart, and so cutting-edge: 'We're not going to do the cliché of the wizened, old, wise Asian man,'' said Feige while chatting with the editor of the magazine, Evan Romano.

"But it was a wake-up call to say, 'Well, wait a minute, is there any other way to figure it out? Is there any other way to both not fall into the cliché and cast an Asian actor?' And the answer to that, of course, is yes," he said. 

