Mayo Hospital guard accused of masquerading as doctor, performing surgery on 80-year-old woman

Guard accused by family of 80-year-old woman to have operated upon her, "botched" the procedure and shown up at home for follow up visits.



MS Mayo Hospital Dr Iftikhar says guard handed over to the police.

Health Minister Punjab Dr Rashid orders secretary health to initiate an investigation.

A guard has been accused by the family of an 80-year-old woman of masquerading as a doctor at Mayo Hospital and operating on her to remove a boil.

The bizarre incident was described by the family — who have also filed a police complaint — to Geo News on Saturday.



The family members, while speaking to Geo News, said that on the evening of May 17, the woman was brought by them to the hospital to get a boil treated.



She was examined and then shifted to the surgical ward, said the family.



According to them, Waheed Butt, the guard in question, offered a helping hand while claiming to be a doctor, and took the woman away for surgery.



The family said that they believe that due to a "botched operation", her bleeding did not stop, and yet she was bandaged and discharged.

Following the operation, Butt also checked up on the patient for two days and kept changing her bandages, the family said.

According to the police complaint, he charged Rs500 for each house visit.



When the woman's condition worsened, he offered for her to be taken back to the hospital.



Once at the hospital, "we informed the staff about the operation by the 'doctor' and that is when we learnt that he was, in fact, a security guard there," they said.



Medical Superintendent Mayo Hospital Dr Iftikhar told Geo News that the administration has handed over the security guard to the police. Usman Butt, another employee on duty in the operation theater, has also been suspended.

The condition of the patient is critical and she is undergoing treatment, said the MS, adding an inquiry committee had been set up to investigate the matter.

Taking note of the incident, Health Minister Punjab Dr Yasmeen Rashid ordered the health secretary to initiate an investigation.