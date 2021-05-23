Oprah Winfrey recounts horrifying sexual assault experience

Oprah Winfrey recounted her childhood trauma while losing control of her emotions

American television personality Oprah Winfrey is opening up about her horrifying sexual assault experience when she was a minor.

The 67-year-old talk show host spoke on Apple TV+’s The Me You Can’t See and recounted her childhood trauma while losing control of her emotions as she looked back at the terrifying incident.

“At nine and 10 and 11 and 12 years of age, I was assaulted by my 19-year-old cousin. I didn’t have the foggiest idea what assault was,” said Winfrey.

“I had no clue about where children came from. The recounting the story, the having the option to say so anyone can hear, ‘This is what befallen me,’ is urgent.”