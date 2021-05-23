Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Oprah Winfrey recounts horrifying sexual assault experience

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 23, 2021

Oprah Winfrey recounted her childhood trauma while losing control of her emotions 

American television personality Oprah Winfrey is opening up about her horrifying sexual assault experience when she was a minor.

The 67-year-old talk show host spoke on Apple TV+’s The Me You Can’t See and recounted her childhood trauma while losing control of her emotions as she looked back at the terrifying incident.

“At nine and 10 and 11 and 12 years of age, I was assaulted by my 19-year-old cousin. I didn’t have the foggiest idea what assault was,” said Winfrey.

“I had no clue about where children came from. The recounting the story, the having the option to say so anyone can hear, ‘This is what befallen me,’ is urgent.” 

More From Entertainment:

Ariana Grande pays tribute to Manchester Arena attack victims

Ariana Grande pays tribute to Manchester Arena attack victims

Taylor Swift can 'see herself marrying' boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift can 'see herself marrying' boyfriend Joe Alwyn
Freddie Mercury's life story to be told in his own words in new graphic novel

Freddie Mercury's life story to be told in his own words in new graphic novel
BBC's Martin Bashir denies his actions led to Princess Diana's death

BBC's Martin Bashir denies his actions led to Princess Diana's death
Ana de la Reguera shares exciting experience in Netflix's Bautista-starrer Army of the Dead

Ana de la Reguera shares exciting experience in Netflix's Bautista-starrer Army of the Dead
Shamed Bashir says sorry to princes William and Harry over Diana interview

Shamed Bashir says sorry to princes William and Harry over Diana interview
Italy win Eurovision as contest returns with 'message of hope'

Italy win Eurovision as contest returns with 'message of hope'
Jennifer Lawrence stuns in rare outing with husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence stuns in rare outing with husband Cooke Maroney
Netflix's Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor basks under drama glory

Netflix's Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor basks under drama glory
Prince Harry fuming after ‘giving up everything’ for Meghan Markle: report

Prince Harry fuming after ‘giving up everything’ for Meghan Markle: report
Prince Harry sheds light on ‘haunting’ memories of Princess Diana

Prince Harry sheds light on ‘haunting’ memories of Princess Diana
Kourtney Kardashian's partner Travis Barker shares rare ‘survivors’ guilt’ inspired tattoo

Kourtney Kardashian's partner Travis Barker shares rare ‘survivors’ guilt’ inspired tattoo

Latest

view all