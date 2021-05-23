Can't connect right now! retry
The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown sings praises of Prince Harry's docu-series

While many of Prince Harry’s appearances are not widely appreciated by the public The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown shared how she was left touched with the Duke of Sussex’s latest sit down with Oprah Winfrey.

Taking to her Instagram Story, she spoke about the Duke of Sussex’s docu-series The Me You Can’t See and was full of compliments.

She said that it helped her feel “seen and heard” regarding her struggles with depression and anxiety.

"Prince Harry and Oprah guide the conversation so well, and the people who they interview just make you feel so seen and heard if you struggle with any kind of depression, anxiety, mental illness of any kind," she said.

"It's just really powerful. Honestly, it made me feel a little emotional because I could feel all the feelings from it because I understood so much. But I thought it'd be great for anyone who sometimes has a hard time expressing what it's like. They do a wonderful job explaining it.

"So, if you have a family, friend, loved one that just can't understand, this would be a great resource for them to check it out, and for you to check out yourself, to not feel so alone."

