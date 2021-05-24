Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana manipulated the media: Commentators hit out over Martin Bashir interview

By
Web Desk

Monday May 24, 2021

While it was revealed that Princess Diana was tricked into giving the explosive Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, it is said that the late Princess of Wales “manipulated” the media herself.

Commentators Andrew Pierce and Kevin Maguire’s spoke after Prince William had released a statement furiously expressing how his mother’s “paranoia” came as a consequence of “BBC failures”.

Andrew said: "We also have to remember that Princess Diana manipulated the media too to her ends."

Kevin: "She had, many years earlier, cooperated with the Andrew Morton book.

"She had favoured journalists she would regularly meet and speak to.

"That was the world she operated in."

He added: "But the sort of things that went on at the time were absolutely wrong.

"This was a rogue reporter at the BBC.

"But it wasn't like everyone else left her alone.

"She was under siege constantly."

More From Entertainment:

Nick Jonas says hosting Billboard Music Awards 2021 was an ‘honor’ for him

Nick Jonas says hosting Billboard Music Awards 2021 was an ‘honor’ for him
Queen snubbed interview with Martin Bashir after Princess Diana's death

Queen snubbed interview with Martin Bashir after Princess Diana's death
BTS raise the roof at 2021 Billboard Music Awards with ‘Butter’ performance

BTS raise the roof at 2021 Billboard Music Awards with ‘Butter’ performance
Angelina Jolie says she didn’t shower for days prior to her World Bee Day shoot

Angelina Jolie says she didn’t shower for days prior to her World Bee Day shoot
Sources weigh in on Kim Kardashian’s romantic future

Sources weigh in on Kim Kardashian’s romantic future
Salma Hayek says ‘a lot of people will feel seen’ after watching ‘Eternals’

Salma Hayek says ‘a lot of people will feel seen’ after watching ‘Eternals’
Ryan Reynolds recalls the time Salma Hayek slapped him: ‘I still feel the sharp sting’

Ryan Reynolds recalls the time Salma Hayek slapped him: ‘I still feel the sharp sting’
Prince Charles to leave Harry ‘out in the cold’ if he attacks Queen Elizabeth: report

Prince Charles to leave Harry ‘out in the cold’ if he attacks Queen Elizabeth: report
Priyanka Chopra shares appreciation post for husband Nick Jonas after his rib injury

Priyanka Chopra shares appreciation post for husband Nick Jonas after his rib injury
Pete Davidson mocks Chrissy Teigen on 'SNL' after her bullying scandal

Pete Davidson mocks Chrissy Teigen on 'SNL' after her bullying scandal
Demi Lovato points out how weight loss compliments can be harmful

Demi Lovato points out how weight loss compliments can be harmful

Kevin Spacey to make acting return with film about accused pedophile

Kevin Spacey to make acting return with film about accused pedophile

Latest

view all