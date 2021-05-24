Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 24 2021
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Video: Navy personnel, police engage in physical altercation near Hawke's Bay

Monday May 24, 2021

  • Police clashed with Navy personnel near Hawke's Bay Beach in Karachi.
  • Police say the fight broke out after it tried stopping a navy commander and his family from going to the beach in line with the SOPs.
  • Police say five of its personnel sustained injuries during the fight. 
  • A statement from the Navy could not be obtained. 

KARACHI: Police personnel clashed with Navy officers near Hawke's Bay in Karachi on Sunday after the former tried to stop a car from going towards the beach in line with the government's mandated coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), Geo News reported.

The video, which surfaced on Monday, showed police personnel engage in a physical altercation with naval personnel near a checkpoint. 

According to the report, it could not be found out who was at fault. However, an inquiry is currently underway, a police spokesperson said, adding that during the fight, five police personnel sustained injuries.

Police said a navy commander was going to Hawke's Bay Beach in a private car with his family. When the police, who were stationed there to stop families from going to the beach in accordance with the government's coronavirus SOPs, tried to stop the car, the commander got angry and "misbehaved" with the police. 

Initially, the police did not retaliate considering the seniority of the officer. A few moments later, however, another car carrying several naval soldiers arrived at the site, the police said, after which a physical altercation took place between the two forces.  

When asked if a first information report (FIR) had been filed regarding the incident, the police spokesperson replied that such incidents have taken place in the past too but an FIR is never registered.

A statement from the Navy could not be obtained, Geo News reported.

