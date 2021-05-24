Can't connect right now! retry
Rocket hits base in Iraq where US forces work

Military vehicles of US soldiers are seen at Ain al-Asad airbase in Anbar province, Iraq January 13, 2020. — Reuters/File

BAGHDAD: Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts US and other international forces, was attacked with a rocket on Monday, but no one was hurt, a coalition spokesman said.

US Army Colonel Wayne Marotto, spokesman for the US-led international military coalition, tweeted that initial reports suggested the attack took place at 1:35 p.m. (1035 GMT). He said the damage was being assessed.

The United States accuses Iranian-backed militia groups of launching regular rocket attacks against its troops in Iraq. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Monday's attack. 

