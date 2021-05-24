Prince Harry bashed for ‘invading his own privacy’ with new ventures

Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 24 2021
Prince Harry recently came under fire for allegedly attempting to “invade his own privacy” through insensitive ventures that hurt Queen Elizabeth.

The claim was brought forward by Aussie TV presenter Allison Langdon during her interview with ITV's Royal editor Chris Ship.

There she was quoted saying, “Every time he comes out and he does something with Oprah I just keep thinking - I think most people do - how on earth is the Queen responding to this?”

“If Harry knows he is hurting his grandmother, why does he keep giving these interviews? I mean he left the UK because he wanted to get away from the press and all the scrutiny yet he can't help being the headline.”

