Monday May 24 2021
Kim Kardashian will make an unbelievable attorney, says lawyer

Monday May 24, 2021

Lawyer Van Jones is certain that Kim Kardashian is going to make an “amazing” lawyer one day.

In an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he spoke about his upcoming documentary The First Step which delves into the matter of criminal-justice reform in which the Skims founder makes an appearance.

"She's doing amazing," he said when asked about the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's progress with her studies.

"She has used her platform to help people behind bars. Her dad [the late Robert Kardashian Sr.] was a lawyer, and she always wanted to be a lawyer."

He said that she "got a taste of what she could do using her platform, using her brain, she hasn't let up."

"I think she's gonna be an unbelievable attorney and she's already one of the best advocates that we have in criminal justice," he added.

