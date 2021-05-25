Can't connect right now! retry
Michael Jackson’s family berates BBC’s Martin Bashir for ‘stabbing him in the back’

Michael Jackson's nephew Taj criticized Martin Bashir for “stabbing [the singer] in the back” 

Nephew of late music legend Michael Jackson, Taj Jackson, has come forth to blast former BBC journalist Martin Bashir following the probe that found him guilty of ‘deceiving’ Princess Diana for an interview in 1995.

In an interview on Good Morning Britain, Taj criticized Bashir for “stabbing [the singer] in the back” for the 2003 documentary on his uncle, titled Living with Michael Jackson.

The documentary become contentious over the late icon’s admission to sleeping in the same bed as underage boys. He, however, denied having sexual relations with them.

"My uncle felt safe with him, and safe that he would portray him in the right light. My uncle looked at him as a friend, and through the voiceovers and the editing, really stabbed him in the back,” said Taj on the show.

"I always had faith that journalism meant something, and that day that faith died," he shared.

"This was a man who was let into my uncle's life who was trusted and manipulated his way in and destroyed my uncle's persona,” he said.

Prior to his appearance on Good Morning Britain, Taj told TMZ: "Bashir's manipulated footage and unethically [sic] journalism is one of the main reasons my uncle Michael is not here today.”

The shamed BBC journalist has been under fire since an inquiry into his infamous 1995 interview with Princess Diana revealed that he had used “deceitful” tactics and fake bank statements to convince the late royal to openly speak about her failing marriage with Prince Charles.

