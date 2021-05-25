Oprah Winfrey weighs in on working with Prince Harry for docu-series

Can't connect right now! retry
Oprah Winfrey has spoken up about her experience working with Prince Harry for his docu-series The Me You Can’t See.

In an appearance on CBS' This Morning, the famed journalist weighed in on whether that the Duke of Sussex’s candid revelations would help him with his relationship with the royal family. 

"I don't know if it helps with the Royal Family," she said. 

"But this is what I do know, is that being able to express your own personal truth in a way that benefits you and also helps other people to see the truth in themselves, which is the reason why Harry agreed to have the sit-down and have the conversation - the first interview that went around the world.

"And in this series, you will see that we are in conversation.

"He knows that by sharing the story of his own grief with his mother, that many other people who haven't processed their grief will say, 'Oh, you know what? That's what's going on with me, too'."

