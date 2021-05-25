'Other side of the story:' Viral video shows police misbehaving with navy officer

Screengrab via Facebook.

After a video of a clash taking place between the police and navy personnel surfaced on social media on Monday, May 24, another video has emerged in which policemen can be seen talking to a navy officer in a rude manner and nearly manhandling him.



The incident took place at Hub Road in Karachi. The navy officer, along with his sister and wife, were going to Nathiagali Beach, which is a naval base in the city.



On the way, the police stopped their car, misbehaved with the officer, and tried to grab him by the collar and drag him out, after which he was forced to make a phone call, as seen in the video filmed by the officer's sister sitting in the car.

Police's version of events

Monday's video showed a physical altercation taking place between police and navy personnel near Karachi's Hawke's Bay Beach, after which the police sought to provide a "clarification" on the events that had transpired.



According to police officials, it could not be figured out whose fault it was but an investigation into the matter was underway.



A police spokesman had said that during the fight, five police personnel had sustained injuries.



Police said a navy "commander" was going to Hawke's Bay Beach in a private car with his family. When the police, who were stationed there to stop families from going to the beach in accordance with the government's coronavirus SOPs, tried to stop the car, the navy officer "got angry and misbehaved" with the police.



Initially, the police did not retaliate considering the seniority of the officer, said the spokesperson. A few moments later, however, another car carrying several naval soldiers arrived at the site, the police said, after which a physical altercation took place between the two forces.

When asked if a first information report (FIR) had been filed regarding the incident, the police spokesperson replied that such incidents have taken place in the past too but an FIR is never registered.



A statement from the Navy could not be obtained, Geo News reported.