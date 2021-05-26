Coronavirus: Latest global developments

PARIS: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

- Jabs for adolescents -

US biotech firm Moderna says that trials have shown its Covid-19 vaccine is "highly effective" in adolescents aged 12-17 and it will seek regulators´ approval in June.

- Half US adults jabbed -

Half of all US adults will have received full Covid-19 vaccines on Tuesday, the White House says.

President Joe Biden has set a target of having 70 percent of adults vaccinated with at least one dose by July 4. The current figure is almost 62 percent.

- Few ´breakthrough´ cases -

About 0.01 percent of people who have been fully vaccinated became infected with Covid-19 between January and April, a US government study confirming the shots´ high efficacy shows.

- Origin probe call -

The United States leads calls at the World Health Organization for a more in-depth probe of the pandemic origins, after an international mission to China earlier this year proved inconclusive.

- Olympics still going ahead -

A new US travel warning for Japan over virus risks will not affect this summer´s pandemic-postponed Olympic Games, the Japanese government and Tokyo 2020 organisers say.

- EU travel pass -

EU leaders back a Covid pass that they hope will unlock tourist travel in July with half of the bloc´s inhabitants soon to have at least one vaccine shot.

- Returned vaccines -

South Sudan will return 72,000 doses of donated Covid-19 vaccines after concluding it cannot administer them before they expire, a health ministry official says.

- 3.4 million dead -

The pandemic has killed at least 3,475,079 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 590,574 deaths, followed by Brazil with 449,858, India with 307,231, Mexico with 221,695 and Britain with 127,724.

The figures are based on reports by the health authorities in each country, but do not take into account upward revisions carried out later by statistical bodies.

The World Health Organization says up to three times more people have died directly or indirectly due to the pandemic than official figures suggest.