Farhan Saeed gets Covid-19 vaccine

Pakistani singer and actor Farhan Saeed on Wednesday received his coronavirus vaccine in Karachi.



The Suno Chanda actor took to Instagram and shared his photo getting the jab.

Farhan also revealed that he got Covid-19 jab at Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi.

He said “Jabbed at Arts Council Karachi.”

The actor also urged his fans to get themselves vaccinated.



“Get yourself vaccinated and save Pakistan from Corona!”, he concluded.