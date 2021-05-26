Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry's revelations left Prince Charles feeling 'exposed'

Prince Harry is said to have “wanted to get a message through” when he spoke about “the fractures” of his relationship with his father Prince Charles.

According to relationship psychologist Anjula Mutanda , the Duke of Sussex’s revelations about his struggles in life as a royal and his upbringing were difficult to share but it was something he wanted to do. 

"You could see that it was difficult for Harry to speak about his relationship with his family.

"But at the same time, he wanted to.

"He wanted to get a message through that he has struggled deeply with what has been going on.

"And that there are definite fractures in the relationship."

Furthermore she said that his revelations has left Prince Charles feeling exposed

She continued: "These are seismic statements to make about one's own family members.

"I wonder whether, from Charles' point of view, he would have felt very exposed by his son."

