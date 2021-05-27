Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday May 27 2021
By
AFP

If UK switches to four-day week it could reduce emissions, study claims

By
AFP

Thursday May 27, 2021

  • Report by 4DayWeek campaign group claims that transition to four-day week could shrink UK's carbon footprint by 21.3%.
  • Proposal comes as lockdown period with many more working from home prompted greater interest in flexible working and work-life balance. 
  • The report argues that a shorter week would lead to energy savings from less use of office equipment and less commuting in cars.

LONDON: A campaign group is demanding the United Kingdom switch to a four-day working week as it could help reduce the country's annual greenhouse gas emissions by a quarter in four years.

The report by the 4DayWeek campaign group claims that a transition from a five-day to four-day week with no loss of pay "could shrink the UK's carbon footprint by 127 million tonnes per year by 2025" or 21.3%.

This is equivalent to more than Switzerland's entire carbon footprint, it said.

Read more: UK PM's ineptitude led to tens of thousands of deaths, ex-aide says

The proposal comes as the lockdown period with many more working from home has prompted greater interest in flexible working and work-life balance. Some companies have trialled a four-day week.

Greenpeace UK tweeted: "I think this is something we can all get behind!", while Green Party MP Caroline Lucas tweeted: "An idea whose time has come."

The report argues that a shorter week would lead to energy savings from less use of office equipment and less commuting in cars.

Shorter hours would lead to a healthier lifestyle, with less consumption of fast food and less need for medical care, reducing the use of energy-intensive equipment, the report argues.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth re-emerges to outline UK govt's new agenda

There would also be a benefit to mental health, it argues: "By freeing one day a week for non-work activities, it is also mental space that becomes more available."

The report was commissioned by the campaign group from Platform, a UK-based activist and research group that campaigns for "social and ecological justice".

The 4Day Week group likens the impact to the transition to a 35-hour working week in France in the early 2000s. It also examines a sharper decrease to 32 hours by 2025.

Currently the average working week is 42.5 hours, it said.

Read more: Portugal greets first UK tourists as travel curbs lifted

In Scotland, the pro-independence Scottish National Party is also considering a shift to a four-day working week, with party leader and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon saying it would promote better work-life balance and higher employment.

The SNP government has vowed to help willing companies pilot such a move during this parliament.

More From World:

UN rights commission approves probe into violations surrounding Gaza violence

UN rights commission approves probe into violations surrounding Gaza violence
Twitter concerned over staff's safety in India after police visit offices

Twitter concerned over staff's safety in India after police visit offices
Israeli strikes on Gaza may be war crimes: UN human rights chief

Israeli strikes on Gaza may be war crimes: UN human rights chief
Iran's Khamenei urges voters to ignore boycott calls, turn deaf ear to criticism

Iran's Khamenei urges voters to ignore boycott calls, turn deaf ear to criticism
Politicising COVID-19 origins hampers investigations: Chinese embassy in US

Politicising COVID-19 origins hampers investigations: Chinese embassy in US
Is Afghanistan preparing for war instead of peace?

Is Afghanistan preparing for war instead of peace?
India records daily surge in coronavirus cases of 211,298

India records daily surge in coronavirus cases of 211,298
Indian workers allege 'shocking violations' in building Hindu temple in New Jersey

Indian workers allege 'shocking violations' in building Hindu temple in New Jersey
Joe Biden orders US intelligence to review origins of coronavirus as Wuhan lab leak theory debated

Joe Biden orders US intelligence to review origins of coronavirus as Wuhan lab leak theory debated
India's religious freedom conditions continued negative trajectory in 2021: US commission

India's religious freedom conditions continued negative trajectory in 2021: US commission
UK PM's ineptitude led to tens of thousands of deaths, ex-aide says

UK PM's ineptitude led to tens of thousands of deaths, ex-aide says
More than 50,000 rendered homeless in eastern India after cyclone hits coast

More than 50,000 rendered homeless in eastern India after cyclone hits coast

Latest

view all