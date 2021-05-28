Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday May 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Amelia Hamlin enjoys dinner date with Scott Disick after sharing gushing birthday tribute to him

By
Web Desk

Friday May 28, 2021

Amelia Hamlin enjoyed romantic dinner with Scott Disick in Los Angeles hours after posting special birthday tribute to her beau who turned 38 on Wednesday ( May 27).

Amelia and Scott celebrated the day in style as they stepped out for dinner with his kids, looking a family while enjoying the pleasant moments together.

Earlier on the day, the 19-year-model revealed her love for the KUWTK star in a gushing post on Instagram to celebrate his birthday.

She was looking gorgeous in a white crop top and leather trousers, She also rocked a matching oversized jacket for the outing with her beau. She also wore a silver and black stuffed heels.

To make the event more memorable Scott took his sons Mason, 11, and Reign, six, and daughter Penelope, eight with him to celebrate birthday with his loved ones.

On the other hand Scott Disick opted for army jean shorts with a bold graphic black and orange sweater with colorful sneakers.

Amelia revealed her love for Scott in a gushing post on Instagram, calling him 'the most caring, loving, special person on this planet.'

'Happy birthday my love. you light up my life, and make my world better,' she captioned the series. 'I can't imagine what i would do without you.'

Amelia and Scott were first appeared together in October after partying it up at Kendall Jenner's 25th birthday bash.

More From Entertainment:

Chris Evans shares images of bruised arms while working on Netflix movie

Chris Evans shares images of bruised arms while working on Netflix movie
Jennifer Lopez cuts a stylish figure amid renewed romance with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez cuts a stylish figure amid renewed romance with Ben Affleck
Kourtney Kardashian says enjoying free time of lockdown

Kourtney Kardashian says enjoying free time of lockdown
Jennifer Aniston had feelings for David Schwimmer before she fell in love with Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston had feelings for David Schwimmer before she fell in love with Brad Pitt
Beyonce reveals she's working on new music

Beyonce reveals she's working on new music
Victoria Beckham flaunts her jaw-dropping fashion looks in NYC

Victoria Beckham flaunts her jaw-dropping fashion looks in NYC
Zac Efron sells his Los Feliz mansion as he settles into life in Australia

Zac Efron sells his Los Feliz mansion as he settles into life in Australia
Matthias Schoenaerts Almost Became Zack Snyder’s Batman: Here's how

Matthias Schoenaerts Almost Became Zack Snyder’s Batman: Here's how
Netflix rounds out cast for teen vampire drama First Kill

Netflix rounds out cast for teen vampire drama First Kill
Gigi Hadid shares adorable throwback pregnancy photos

Gigi Hadid shares adorable throwback pregnancy photos
Prince William adheres to ‘even stricter’ dress code than Kate Middleton

Prince William adheres to ‘even stricter’ dress code than Kate Middleton
Scott Disick reportedly still 'in love' with Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick reportedly still 'in love' with Kourtney Kardashian

Latest

view all