Amelia Hamlin enjoys dinner date with Scott Disick after sharing gushing birthday tribute to him

Amelia Hamlin enjoyed romantic dinner with Scott Disick in Los Angeles hours after posting special birthday tribute to her beau who turned 38 on Wednesday ( May 27).



Amelia and Scott celebrated the day in style as they stepped out for dinner with his kids, looking a family while enjoying the pleasant moments together.

Earlier on the day, the 19-year-model revealed her love for the KUWTK star in a gushing post on Instagram to celebrate his birthday.



She was looking gorgeous in a white crop top and leather trousers, She also rocked a matching oversized jacket for the outing with her beau. She also wore a silver and black stuffed heels.



To make the event more memorable Scott took his sons Mason, 11, and Reign, six, and daughter Penelope, eight with him to celebrate birthday with his loved ones.



On the other hand Scott Disick opted for army jean shorts with a bold graphic black and orange sweater with colorful sneakers.



Amelia revealed her love for Scott in a gushing post on Instagram, calling him 'the most caring, loving, special person on this planet.'

'Happy birthday my love. you light up my life, and make my world better,' she captioned the series. 'I can't imagine what i would do without you.'