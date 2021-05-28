Eminem announces release of ‘Killer’ remix with Jack Harlow and Cordae

US singer Marshall Mathers, professionally known as Eminem, has released the remix of his song Killer with Jack Harlow and Cordae.

The Without Me singer took to Instagram and announced the release of Killer remix.

Sharing the official audio, Eminem said “Dying laughing is the only way you're killing me" K I L L E R remix out now.”

Earlier on Thursday, Eminem had revealed in a tweet that a ‘Killer (Remix)’ with Jack Harlow and Cordae would arrive at midnight on Friday (May 28).



The original ‘Killer’ appeared on Eminem’s December 2020 album Music To Be Murdered By: Side B.