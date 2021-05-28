Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday May 28 2021
Britney Spears gears up for ‘Once Upon a One More Time’ musical

Britney Spears is recently gearing up for a brand new jukebox musical titled Once Upon a One More Time.

The show is supposed to open on November 29th and will feature a limited engagement which will go on till January 2nd 2022.

According to a report by the Rolling Stone, the performance will take place at the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. but casting is still up in the air.

For those unversed, the show will feature a collection of fairytale princesses like Cinderella, Snow White, Ariel at a book club.

Even Britney issued a statement regarding the new venture and admitted, “I’m so excited to have a musical with my songs — especially one that takes place in such a magical world filled with characters that I grew up on, who I love and adore. This is a dream come true for me!”

