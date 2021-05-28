Prince Charles ‘hurt’ over Prince Harry’s ‘constant digs’: Source

Prince Charles is reportedly ‘boiling over’ in anger against Prince Harry all because of his scathing series of attacks.

During their interview with Us Weekly, the insider was quoted saying, “He feels tortured by Harry with his constant digs. He wishes he’d just let it drop.”

“The general consensus within the royal family is to ignore Harry’s behaviour, to avoid fanning the flames, but Charles is finding it hard to hold back. He really wants to defend himself.”

This claim comes shortly after Prince Harry’s admission against his ‘ancestrally wounded’ father where he claimed, “Just because you suffered, it doesn’t mean that your kids have to suffer.”

“In fact, quite the opposite. If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever experiences, negative experiences that you had, you can make it right for your kids.”