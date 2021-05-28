Can't connect right now! retry
Final season of 'The Kominsky Method' released on Netflix

The third and final season of "The Kominsky Method" has been released on Netflix.

Taking to Instagram, the actor said he is "pretty proud about it" and expressed the hope that his fans would also enjoy the show.

Douglas plays the main character, Sandy Kominsky, in the popular Netflix comedy drama.

Kathleen Turner joins Michael Douglas on screen for the final season of "The Kominsky Method", a reunion after more than 30 years for the actors who played a divorcing couple in "The War of the Roses". 


