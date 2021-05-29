Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 29 2021
Reuters

Israeli troops kill Palestinian during West Bank clash

A wounded Palestinian demonstrator is carried during clashes with Israeli forces at a protest against Israeli settlements, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 28, 2021. — Reuters/Raneen Sawafta

NABLUS: Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian during clashes in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Tensions remain high in the region despite a ceasefire reached last week between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza that ended 11 days of fighting.

A few hundred Palestinians had gathered near Nablus in the northern West Bank to protest against Israeli settlements.

Some in the crowd, with their faces covered by masks, threw rocks at soldiers and burned tyres, witnesses said.

The Israeli military said there had been "a violent riot" at the scene with Palestinians setting fires, burning tyres and hurling rocks at troops, who then "responded with riot dispersal means".

"We are aware of reports regarding a killed Palestinian. The cause of the injury is still unknown. The incident is being examined," a military spokeswoman said.


