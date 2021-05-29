Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 29 2021
Jennifer Lopez seen with ex-husband Marc Anthony amid romance rumours with Ben Affleck

Saturday May 29, 2021

Jennifer Lopez enjoyed a lunch date with her ex-husband Marc Anthony after a romantic Miami holiday with on-again beau Ben Affleck.

Lopez, who was married to Marc Anthony from 2004-2014, was all smiles as she sat at an outdoor table with him during the date on Thursday.

Jennifer was looking stunning in the same workout outfit that she wore to the gym earlier that day, flaunting her coveted curves in the matching body-fitted suit. 

Their outing comes just days after one of Hustlers star's  other famous ex boyfriends, Diddy, sent fans into tailspin by sharing a throwback photo with JLo.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, known as Bennifer, recently rekindled their romance following her split from Alex Rodriguez. 

