Saturday May 29 2021
Meghan Markle outshines Kate Middleton in style, becomes 'most iconic' member of royal family

Saturday May 29, 2021

Prince Harry's sweetheart Meghan Markle has reportedly outclassed her sister-in-law Kate Middleton to be crowned the 'most iconic' member of the British royal family.

The former Suits star has clinched the title after PrettyLittleThing, analysed how much interest there is in the fashion of the royals.

To determine the popularity of the royals, the global fashion brand reviewed internet search volumes in the UK and US. 

People have also shared their thoughts on fashion sense of Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Princess Anne and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

As per reports, the number of searches for Meghan has doubled in the last year while Kate's looks increased by 84% during the same time frame.

The outlet revealed that Meghan's outfits had been looked up a whopping 148,550 times while Kate clocked up 145,400 searches.

Natasha Henson, Editor of British Style Society, said Kate wears items that are accessible to many which could explain her popularity.

