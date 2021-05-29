Can't connect right now! retry
Princess Diana's friend says Meghan Markle is a 'pioneer' just like the late royal

Meghan Markle has often times been compared to the late Princess Diana with her outspoken personality.

The Princess of Wales’ friend and voice coach Stewart Pearce spoke to The Sun about how the Duchess of Sussex is walking the same path as her late mother-in-law.

He spoke about Prince Harry’s recent revelations to Oprah Winfrey in Apple TV+ docuseries, The Me You Can’t See.

"What we hear is a young man emotionally excavating and having an emotional autopsy on what he believes the values of the world are," said Pearce.

“Diana was decades ahead of her time, she changed the world with hope, empowerment, kindness, and authenticity,” he continued.

He also compared Diana’s interview with Martin Bashir to the Sussex’s chat with Oprah.

"There is a vibrational difference, but the point is that the courage, the sensitivity that it took to come forth with those revelations was outstanding and I felt that what Meghan was actually living through was the spirit of revelation, the spirit of transparency that Diana was trying to achieve," he said.

Pearce said that Diana was a “female empowerment pioneer” and just like her, Meghan too was trying to “speak her truth.”

"The stories we’ve heard about the boys not getting on or disparagement between Harry and his father, is the stuff of all our lives. In Harry’s tone of expression we do not hear spleen, anger, revenge, reprisal and hear no form of disrespect,” said Pearce. 

