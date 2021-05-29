How Alex Rodriguez feels about Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s relationship

In the midst of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s rekindled romance, the former’s ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez’s feelings about their relationship have been revealed.



Sources revealed to HollywoodLife that the baseball star, 45, is trying to avoid Lopez, 51, as she romances her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck, 48, adding that their reunion was “rough” for him.

“Alex is burying himself in his work and trying to finalize his deal on buying the Minnesota Timberwolves so that has thankfully taken him away from his feelings on the breakup with Jen, but it’s been a little rough because his feelings are still strong for her,” said the insider.

“He doesn’t want to fall down a rabbit hole and feel bad over something he can no longer control. He knows he will get back on track and work will lead him there but as for now he is trying to avoid the Ben and Jen that seems to be on everyone’s minds,” they went on to say.

A second source close to A-Rod revealed to the outlet: “It stung that Jennifer was with Ben in Miami, it was a little too close for comfort because it’s still so fresh for him.”

“It was one more big sign to him that he needs to let go and move on. Getting over Jennifer is not going to be easy for him but he’s a strong-willed guy and he’s not going to sit around being sad, he knows he’s blessed,” they shared.

“And let’s face it, he’s probably not going to be single for long either. But, as of now he is single and he’s focusing on his daughters and his work and of course he’s working out a ton. Now more than ever because it helps him clear his head. Does he wish that this break-up hadn’t happened – yes. But it has happened and now he’s just moving forward and is focused on the future,” they said.