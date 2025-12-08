Travis Kelce reunites with mom Donna Kelce amid busy football season

Donna Kelce has been a regular at son Travis’ games this season

Travis Kelce had a strong support system before the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Houston Texans in their latest game, including friends and family.

The 36-year-old tight end was seen welcoming his mom, Donna Kelce, with open arms as she walked into the Arrowhead Stadium in a now-viral video.

The Chiefs' official Instagram account shared the video of Travis excitedly waking up to Donna, saying, “Hey mama,” and the mother and son duo sharing a hug.

The NFL star smiled wide and gave a kiss on his mom’s cheek, saying, “Love you,” before he walked off to get ready for the game.

“Family first, even on gameday!” read the caption on the video, which was then shared on X by many fans, as well as on the New Heights account.

Donna herself shared a post on Instagram from the game on Sunday, December 7.

The game, which could prove to be decisive for the Chiefs' future in the Super Bowl, was attended by many famous faces, including, obviously, Travis’ fiancée Taylor Swift, as well as her pals Selena Gomez and Lena Dunham.

Leonardo DiCaprio also made an appearance to show support for the team in the big game.

Travis and Donna’s reunion comes after he has been busy with the football schedule and missed out on the family Thanksgiving due to a game the same day.