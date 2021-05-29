PDM leaders address press conference after crucial meeting

The Pakistan Democratic Movement PDM leaders addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on May 29, 2021. — YouTube/Hum News Live

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders are addressing a press conference after they held a crucial meeting to decide the future of PPP and ANP in the alliance.



PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, addressing the presser alongside the alliance's leaders, said PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal, attended the meeting via video, while other Opposition party leaders were present in person.



The PDM, during the meeting, expressed concerns over the ongoing situation in the region. "Our government is not elected, and the government that does not have the backing of the people does not have the capability to face any challenge."



PDM demands that in light of the situation prevailing in the region and Afghanistan, a joint session of the parliament be called to discuss the foreign and defence policies, he said.

The PDM chief said the relevant officials overseeing the policies should brief the house over the developments in the Afghan peace process and other matters related to the process.

"Especially, the officials should inform the house on the speculations that Pakistan is offering airspaces to American planes," Fazl said, adding the parliament should be taken into confidence on these matters.

The PDM meeting strongly condemned the attack on journalists and expressed its solidarity with them, he said.

A delegation of the anti-government alliance will also visit the residence of the affected journalists — Asad Ali Toor and Absar Alam — Fazl said.

Fazl said the government was taking over the legitimate lands of common people to benefit some people. "PDM stands with the people and will never let them feel alone in these stressful time."



More to follow....















