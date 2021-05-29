The Rock, Caitlyn Jenner mocked for thinking they can run for office

Bill Maher, actor, political commentator, and American television host has criticized The Rock and other celebrities for thinking that they can contest elections.

After recovering from coronavirus, he hit back at Caitlyn Jenner, The Rock and Mattew McConaughey for thinking about running for offices.

"You're not good enough, you're not smart enough, and doggone it, it completely doesn't matter that people like you," TMZ quoted him as saying.



Commenting on the poll results that said 46 percent Americans want The Rock as president, Bill said "the fact that he thinks he can tackle the hardest job in the world is proof he has poor judgment."



As for Caitlyn entering politics, he said, she plays a "background character in a reality show not about her."

