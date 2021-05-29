Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 29 2021
By
Web Desk

The Rock, Caitlyn Jenner mocked for thinking they can run for office

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 29, 2021

Bill Maher,  actor, political commentator, and American television host has criticized The Rock and other celebrities for thinking that they can contest elections.

After recovering from coronavirus, he hit back at Caitlyn Jenner, The Rock and Mattew McConaughey for thinking about running for offices.

"You're not good enough, you're not smart enough, and doggone it, it completely doesn't matter that people like you," TMZ quoted him as saying.

Commenting on the poll results that said 46 percent Americans want The Rock as president, Bill said "the fact that he thinks he can tackle the hardest job in the world is proof he has poor judgment."

As for Caitlyn entering politics, he said,  she plays a "background character in a reality show not about her."

More From Entertainment:

'Killer' remix helps Eminem cross 32 million followers on Instagram

'Killer' remix helps Eminem cross 32 million followers on Instagram

After losing job for attacking Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan wants to return to 'Good Morning Britain'

After losing job for attacking Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan wants to return to 'Good Morning Britain'
Jay-Z pays homage to late rapper DMX

Jay-Z pays homage to late rapper DMX
Prince Harry hit with US uproar: 'Go back to Britain!’

Prince Harry hit with US uproar: 'Go back to Britain!’
Experts shed light on Prince Harry’s royal title debacle: report

Experts shed light on Prince Harry’s royal title debacle: report
Kourtney Kardashian touches on self-care bonding time with kids

Kourtney Kardashian touches on self-care bonding time with kids
Prince Harry under fire for ‘desperate and unhinged’ moves

Prince Harry under fire for ‘desperate and unhinged’ moves
Emma Stone addresses the hardships of playing Cruella de Vil

Emma Stone addresses the hardships of playing Cruella de Vil
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘underminded’ Oprah interview impact on Archie

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘underminded’ Oprah interview impact on Archie
Kate Middleton receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Kate Middleton receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Ed Sheeran reveals how often daughter ‘cries’ when he sings: ‘Not my fan’

Ed Sheeran reveals how often daughter ‘cries’ when he sings: ‘Not my fan’
BTS slay the Good Morning America summer concert

BTS slay the Good Morning America summer concert

Latest

view all