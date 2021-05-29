Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry bashed for ‘ludicrous’ parenting views

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 29, 2021

Prince Harry bashed for ‘ludicrous’ parenting views

An expert recently put Prince Harry on blast for speaking about Archie with ‘ludicrous’ parenting views.

The claim was brought forward by royal biographer Angela Levin and in her book Harry: Conversations with the Prince she claimed, “The other thing he said that is also ludicrous is that parents now don't know, now, how to bring their children up in these difficult times.”

“Well, I don't think many parents know exactly how to bring up their children, ever, and I think if you think about World War 2 and all of the things that happen every generation, you've just got to do the best you can.”

“You can't just say 'parents don't know'. You don't know the personality is of your child, some of them are very sensitive, some of them are not. I think he let himself down, really. He's very confident. He now thinks he knows about this and he knows about parenting, well he's had a child for two years.”

For those unversed, this claim was made shortly after Prince Harry admitted in his new docuseries, “I get the real feeling that so many parents don't feel equipped to be able to deal with these problems because so many people thinks there's mental illness and then there's everything else. And that everything else is the day-to-day stresses and anxieties.”

More From Entertainment:

'Killer' remix helps Eminem cross 32 million followers on Instagram

'Killer' remix helps Eminem cross 32 million followers on Instagram

After losing job for attacking Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan wants to return to 'Good Morning Britain'

After losing job for attacking Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan wants to return to 'Good Morning Britain'
Jay-Z pays homage to late rapper DMX

Jay-Z pays homage to late rapper DMX
Prince Harry hit with US uproar: 'Go back to Britain!’

Prince Harry hit with US uproar: 'Go back to Britain!’
Experts shed light on Prince Harry’s royal title debacle: report

Experts shed light on Prince Harry’s royal title debacle: report
The Rock, Caitlyn Jenner mocked for thinking they can run for office

The Rock, Caitlyn Jenner mocked for thinking they can run for office
Kourtney Kardashian touches on self-care bonding time with kids

Kourtney Kardashian touches on self-care bonding time with kids
Prince Harry under fire for ‘desperate and unhinged’ moves

Prince Harry under fire for ‘desperate and unhinged’ moves
Emma Stone addresses the hardships of playing Cruella de Vil

Emma Stone addresses the hardships of playing Cruella de Vil
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘underminded’ Oprah interview impact on Archie

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘underminded’ Oprah interview impact on Archie
Kate Middleton receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Kate Middleton receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Ed Sheeran reveals how often daughter ‘cries’ when he sings: ‘Not my fan’

Ed Sheeran reveals how often daughter ‘cries’ when he sings: ‘Not my fan’

Latest

view all