Prince Harry bashed for ‘ludicrous’ parenting views

An expert recently put Prince Harry on blast for speaking about Archie with ‘ludicrous’ parenting views.

The claim was brought forward by royal biographer Angela Levin and in her book Harry: Conversations with the Prince she claimed, “The other thing he said that is also ludicrous is that parents now don't know, now, how to bring their children up in these difficult times.”



“Well, I don't think many parents know exactly how to bring up their children, ever, and I think if you think about World War 2 and all of the things that happen every generation, you've just got to do the best you can.”

“You can't just say 'parents don't know'. You don't know the personality is of your child, some of them are very sensitive, some of them are not. I think he let himself down, really. He's very confident. He now thinks he knows about this and he knows about parenting, well he's had a child for two years.”

For those unversed, this claim was made shortly after Prince Harry admitted in his new docuseries, “I get the real feeling that so many parents don't feel equipped to be able to deal with these problems because so many people thinks there's mental illness and then there's everything else. And that everything else is the day-to-day stresses and anxieties.”