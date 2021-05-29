Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 29 2021
Sindh govt seeks parliament debate on census results after CCI fails to address concerns

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. Photo: PPI/File

The Sindh government on Saturday sent a reference to the parliament asking it to deliberate on the results of the sixth census after the Council of Common Interest (CCI) failed to address their concerns. 

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah made a request to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani under Article 154(7) of the Constitution to summon a joint session of parliament.

Murad said that the Article 154 (7) states that “if the federal government or a provincial government is dissatisfied with a decision of the council, it may refer the matter to Parliament in a joint sitting whose decision in this behalf shall be final.”

The Sindh CM said that in the federal legislative list census appears at entry number 9. He also explained that the CCI was “empowered” to have a final say on the matter as a “genuine and accurate census is a pre requisite to so many constitutional and legal rights” as it has provincial representation.

He explained that the “constitution makers” would not have asked the CCI to look into the matter if they wanted to ignore the point of view of the provinces.

“It is the considered view of the Government of Sindh that the opinion of the provinces ought to be properly considered before approving the Census results,” said Murad. He also highlighted the decision made by the CCI on the census since November 2017.

Murad said that it was last year in November 2020 the CCI was informed that a cabinet committee was formed to looked into the census. He also added that he had rasied the concerns of his province in the meeting and was assured that the committee would address the concerns of the provinces.

“It is most unfortunate to state here that the committee instead of addressing the concerns of the provinces or even meeting the respective provincial governments unilaterally proceeded with the finalisation of its report,” said CM Murad. He also deplored that it was “more unfortunate” that the cabinet, which is headed by PM Imran Khan, endorsed the committee’s decision. 

The CM explained to the speaker and the chairman that Sindh Government has always maintained the position that its “population has been undercounted”. He also claimed that there is “empirical evidence on record to substantiate” the provincial government’s “argument”.

Details to follow.

