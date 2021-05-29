ISI says has nothing to do with Asad Toor incident; regrets 'allegations without proof'

Journalist Asad Ali Toor.

ISI says it is being targeted "under an organised conspiracy".

Says it has nothing to do with the Asad Ali Toor incident.

"The ISI believes that when the faces of the accused can be clearly seen on CCTV, there should be no hurdle in the investigation," says statement.

Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) on Saturday said that it is being "targeted" through fifth-generation warfare "under an organised conspiracy".

The remarks came in response to allegations levelled against the agency after an attack on journalist Asad Ali Toor earlier this week.

A high-level meeting on the incident was convened today between the ISI and the Ministry of Information, following which a statement was released on behalf of the country's apex intelligence agency.

"The continuation of such allegations shows that the ISI is being targeted [...] under an organised conspiracy," said the statement, stressing that the agency had nothing to do with the incident.

The agency called for strict action against those responsible and assured its complete cooperation in the ongoing investigation into the incident.

According to the statement, the Ministry of Information is in touch with Islamabad Police in this regard and hopes that the accused will be brought to justice soon.

"This practice of levelling accusations against institutions without evidence should end.

"Such negative traditions are part of a conspiracy against the country's institutions and the real culprits will soon be exposed," the statement said.