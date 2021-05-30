‘Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head’ singer B.J. Thomas dead at 78

Sunday May 30, 2021
American singer B.J. Thomas passed away at the age of 78 on Saturday after battling lung cancer.
The Grammy-winning artist breathed his last in Arlington, Texas, two months after he announced his lung cancer diagnosis.
His death was confirmed through a press release by his management company, 2911 Media.
The singer started his music journey in 1960s and produced hits like Hooked on a Feeling and Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head, which went on to bag him an Academy Award for best original song in the 1969-released film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.