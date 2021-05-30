Can't connect right now! retry
Prince William is ‘scared’ Prince Harry’s ongoing confessional tour may intensify

Prince William has qualms that his younger brother Prince Harry’s current tirade against the royal family may aggravate some more.

According to a source cited by the Mail on Sunday, the Duke of Cambridge is anxious about the Duke of Sussex dropping some more truth bombs against the royal family members.

The insider claims that William is not only disappointed in Harry but is also “greatly concerned” that there may be more explosive statements to come against the Firm.

Earlier, weeks after his and Meghan Markle’s bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, Harry told the talk show host in Apple TV+’s docuseries The Me You Can’t See that he faced “total neglect” from the royal family.

“My father used to say to me when I was younger … ‘Well, it was like that for me, so it’s going to be like that for you,’” Harry said to Oprah while talking about his father Prince Charles.

