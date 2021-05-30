Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 30 2021
Katy Perry fawns over daughter Daisy’s toddler milestones

Sunday May 30, 2021

Renowned singer and songwriter Katy Perry recently sat down for a chat and gushed over her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom’s milestones.

The young mother spoke at length about her daughter’s current development during a candid interview on On-Air with Ryan Seacrest.

The singer was quoted saying, “She's crawling and she has one tooth. It's barely poked through though.”

“Actually it's kind of like one of my teeth. I have pretty good teeth on the top but if you were to actually see my bottom teeth, they're a little interesting, but I think that's character.”

