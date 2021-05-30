Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Cillian Murphy opens up about 'Batman' audition

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 30, 2021

Cillian Murphy has opened up about his screen test which he had undertaken to play the lead role in "Batman Begins" which was eventually essayed by Christian Bale.

The Peaky Blinders star, who was reportedly a finalist to play Batman or Bruce Wayne in the Christopher Nolan directorial film, donned the batsuit to screentest opposite Amy Adams.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the actor dismissed the claims that it was a closely fought battle for the role.

“I don’t believe I was close to landing that role,” he said. 

Showering praises on Bale, he said, “The only actor who was right for that part at that time, in my estimation, was Christian Bale, and he absolutely smashed it."

He added, “So, for me, it was just an experience, and then it turned into something else. It turned into that character, Scarecrow, and it turned into a working relationship with Chris. So I think back very, very fondly on that time, but I never, ever, ever considered myself Bruce Wayne material.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles sparks concern after showing 'hints of being tyrant king'

Prince Charles sparks concern after showing 'hints of being tyrant king'

'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 release date revealed

'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 release date revealed

Friends producer gives health update on Matthew Perry since reunion special

Friends producer gives health update on Matthew Perry since reunion special
Meghan Markle is 'in for a big shock' says Piers Morgan

Meghan Markle is 'in for a big shock' says Piers Morgan
Prince Harry’s stake in Prince Philip’s '£30million' will revealed

Prince Harry’s stake in Prince Philip’s '£30million' will revealed
Kim Kardashian attends party with Drake present amid Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian attends party with Drake present amid Kanye West divorce
Katy Perry fawns over daughter Daisy’s toddler milestones

Katy Perry fawns over daughter Daisy’s toddler milestones
Vanessa Hudgens cuddles up to Jupiter at Ashley Tisdale’s house

Vanessa Hudgens cuddles up to Jupiter at Ashley Tisdale’s house
Cindy Crawford marks 23rd wedding anniversary with hubby Rande Gerber

Cindy Crawford marks 23rd wedding anniversary with hubby Rande Gerber
Jennifer Lopez, ex-husband Marc Anthony spotted together after Ben Affleck getaway

Jennifer Lopez, ex-husband Marc Anthony spotted together after Ben Affleck getaway

Billie Eilish unveils dates, cities for 2022 UK tour ‘Happier Than Ever’

Billie Eilish unveils dates, cities for 2022 UK tour ‘Happier Than Ever’
Bella Hadid gets support from Susan Sarandon for being the voice of Palestinians

Bella Hadid gets support from Susan Sarandon for being the voice of Palestinians

Latest

view all