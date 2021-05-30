Cillian Murphy opens up about 'Batman' audition

Cillian Murphy has opened up about his screen test which he had undertaken to play the lead role in "Batman Begins" which was eventually essayed by Christian Bale.

The Peaky Blinders star, who was reportedly a finalist to play Batman or Bruce Wayne in the Christopher Nolan directorial film, donned the batsuit to screentest opposite Amy Adams.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the actor dismissed the claims that it was a closely fought battle for the role.

“I don’t believe I was close to landing that role,” he said.

Showering praises on Bale, he said, “The only actor who was right for that part at that time, in my estimation, was Christian Bale, and he absolutely smashed it."

He added, “So, for me, it was just an experience, and then it turned into something else. It turned into that character, Scarecrow, and it turned into a working relationship with Chris. So I think back very, very fondly on that time, but I never, ever, ever considered myself Bruce Wayne material.”