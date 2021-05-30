Prince Harry to face ‘traumatizing’ return to the UK

Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 30 2021
Sunday May 30, 2021

Prince Harry will reportedly be at the forefront facing a large amount of ‘trauma’ during his UK trip for Princess Diana’s statue.

The observation was made by Charlie Rae and during his appearance on talkRADIO he was quoted saying, “Harry said he felt trauma coming back for Prince Philip's funeral, well he is going to feel more trauma because he is continuing to criticise his own family.”

“It will be very interesting to see the reception he will get. I am sure he will get a good reception, I mean that genuinely, from Prince William and Charles. This is because they are doing something special and both of them are going to make their own speeches.”

