Monday May 31 2021
Matthew McConaughey opens up about his future in politics

Acclaimed actor Matthew McConaughey is shedding light on his future in politics after he expressed interest in the career switch earlier.

During an appearance on The Carlos Watson Show, the Interstellar actor, 51, confirmed that his statement about wanting to run for governor of Texas is a “true consideration” but also added that the move towards politics would come with its fair share of challenges.

"I'm not interested in going and putting a bunch of Band-Aids on that are going to be ripped off as soon as I'm out, I'm interested in building something that can last and I'm measuring what category that is, I don't know if that's politics," he said.

"That whole embassy of politics has some redefining of its purpose,” he continued.

He was also asked about how he would feel about going up against an opponent, to which he said: "I trust my core beliefs enough, and my values enough, to feel comfortable listening to an opposing one.”

"We try to teach our kids delayed gratification but we don't like to think about further than tomorrow, we need immediate results,” he added.

"How many things do actual leaders and politicians get done that now become realized later on after they're off? They never get credit for them. You only get credit for wins and Ws and Ls for what you did in that bank of those years, we've got to make some sacrifices for larger rewards tomorrow,” he said.

He also cited the politicization of the mere act of wearing masks, as an example, saying: "I think the best example, for my mind, this last year is the damn dispute over the masks that got politicized.”

"I'm like, 'C'mon man, I'm not believing you're really scared of this little cotton thing, and I'm not believing you really feel that takes away your identity and your freedom’,” he said.

"This is a short-term inconvenience for long-term freedom. There's no data that says it's not a good thing, no data that says it's harmful. Let's all take one for the team here," he added.

