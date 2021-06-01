Prince Harry faces mounting pressure to give up royal titles

Prince Harry is facing pressure to step aside for good as more than 20,000 people have signed a petition demanding the Duke of Sussex to give up all royal titles to 'stop damage to monarchy',

Thousands of people have urged the Queen's grandson to stop "doing damage to the institution of the monarchy" by stepping aside for good.

Lady Colin Campbell, author of "Meghan and Harry: The Real Story" launched the petition as she thinks it's the right thing to do.



Colin told the Daily Star that Harry should request the Queen to put his royal style, titles and rank into abeyance.



The royal expert added: "It is the best solution because it frees Harry to be able to indulge himself without consequence and without doing damage to the institution of the monarchy of the British nation, the British people and himself."



Earlier in May, senior aides at Buckingham Palace also called on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to give up titles after their tell-all interview with the US TV host.



Lady Colin Campbell believes Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle would still be able to "sell their brand" without the royal titles.