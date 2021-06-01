Harry Styles gearing up to launch a new beauty brand: report

British singer Harry Styles might be getting ready to expand his image as a gender neutral fashion icon.



According to the latest buzz, the former One Direction member has been named as the director of a company registered not too long ago, that aims to sell fragrance and cosmetics.

Per the Page Six report, the new company was registered with the UK Company Directory on May 25.

The report also cited some details circulating on social media about his assistant Emma Spring being the co-director of the company.

Reports revealed that if the news about his cosmetic line does have some truth to it, it will most likely be a unisex beauty brand as the Golden hit maker is known for his androgynous style.