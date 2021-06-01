Woman accusing Khloe Kardashian of DMing her proved to be false

A woman who accused Khloe Kardashian of sending her a direct message has proven to be false.

A source spoke to DailyMail.com and shared that the woman in question, Kimberly Alexander, was proven to have doctored the screen shot where she allegedly received a message from the Good American founder.

The message regarded Kimberly’s allegations that she shares a love child with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s man Tristan Thompson.

However, the outlet proved her claims to be false as the real screenshot shows that Kimberly appears to have sent the message to herself.

A source close to the reality TV star said: "Kimberly's doctored it to make it look like Khloe DM’d her, but Khloe never did. In fact, she has been messaging Khloe, and Khloe has not been responding to recent DMs and tags by Kimberly."

The false stunt comes after the NBA star filed a libel suit demanding $100,000 against her claims.