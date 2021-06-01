Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Woman accusing Khloe Kardashian of DMing her proved to be false

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 01, 2021

A woman who accused Khloe Kardashian of sending her a direct message has proven to be false.

A source spoke to DailyMail.com and shared that the woman in question, Kimberly Alexander, was proven to have doctored the screen shot where she allegedly received a message from the Good American founder.

The message regarded Kimberly’s allegations that she shares a love child with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s man Tristan Thompson.

However, the outlet proved her claims to be false as the real screenshot shows that Kimberly appears to have sent the message to herself.

A source close to the reality TV star said: "Kimberly's doctored it to make it look like Khloe DM’d her, but Khloe never did. In fact, she has been messaging Khloe, and Khloe has not been responding to recent DMs and tags by Kimberly."

The false stunt comes after the NBA star filed a libel suit demanding $100,000 against her claims. 

More From Entertainment:

Lily Collins ecstatic to return to movie theaters after 18 months

Lily Collins ecstatic to return to movie theaters after 18 months
Jennifer Aniston is all praises for Mariah Carey’s ‘The Rachel’ cut

Jennifer Aniston is all praises for Mariah Carey’s ‘The Rachel’ cut
CW boss opens up on his decision to repilot ‘Powerpuff Girls’ reboot

CW boss opens up on his decision to repilot ‘Powerpuff Girls’ reboot
Lil Loaded tragically dies at age of 20

Lil Loaded tragically dies at age of 20
Tom Hiddleston confessed he is a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai

Tom Hiddleston confessed he is a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai
Taylor Swift adds another feather to her cap with vinyl album sale

Taylor Swift adds another feather to her cap with vinyl album sale
Matt LeBlanc becomes a meme with his Gaelic grandad vibes at ‘Friends’ reunion

Matt LeBlanc becomes a meme with his Gaelic grandad vibes at ‘Friends’ reunion

Ed Sheeran all set to become the new ‘face of TikTok’ after lucrative deal

Ed Sheeran all set to become the new ‘face of TikTok’ after lucrative deal
Harry Styles gearing up to launch a new beauty brand: report

Harry Styles gearing up to launch a new beauty brand: report
Martin Freeman spills the beans on the upcoming ‘Black Panther’ film

Martin Freeman spills the beans on the upcoming ‘Black Panther’ film
Emma Stone sees darker storyline in Cruella for a reason

Emma Stone sees darker storyline in Cruella for a reason
Nicole Kidman’s hubby Keith Urban shares heartwarming post

Nicole Kidman’s hubby Keith Urban shares heartwarming post

Latest

view all