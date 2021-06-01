Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Saudi Arabia lifts mandatory quarantine for fully vaccinated individuals

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 01, 2021

Photo: File

  • Saudi Arabia says those who have completed the vaccination process will not be required to quarantine upon arrival in the Kingdom.
  • It would be necessary for travellers to show a vaccination certificate certified by their governments.
  • Earlier, the Saudi General Authority had mandated a seven-day quarantine period for non-vaccinated individuals. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has made an important announcement for foreigners who have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, the Kingdom's media reported.

The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation has announced that people who have completed the vaccination process will not need to be quarantined upon arrival in Saudi Arabia, but it would be necessary for them to show a vaccination certificate certified issued by their governments.

Earlier, the Saudi General Authority had mandated a seven-day quarantine period for people who had not been vaccinated against coronavirus upon arrival in Saudi Arabia.

Per reports by Saudi Arabian media, the vaccines approved in Saudi Arabia include Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson.

It should be noted that the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Health has also recommended new protocols for Hajj this year.

The Ministry of Health says that Hajj applicants will have to undergo both doses of the coronavirus vaccine as well as a PCR test.

The pilgrims will have to get the vaccine approved by the Saudi government in their country, while the second dose of the vaccine must have been administered 14 days before arrival in Saudi Arabia.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan says economic growth rate to pick up pace next year

PM Imran Khan says economic growth rate to pick up pace next year
500,000 Sinopharm doses reach Islamabad

500,000 Sinopharm doses reach Islamabad
Fight against terrorists to continue: PM Imran Khan

Fight against terrorists to continue: PM Imran Khan
PML-N rejects NCOC letter suggesting delay in Azad Kashmir elections

PML-N rejects NCOC letter suggesting delay in Azad Kashmir elections
Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon to pay two-day visit to Pakistan from June 2

Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon to pay two-day visit to Pakistan from June 2
Statement by Jang/Geo Group

Statement by Jang/Geo Group
PM Imran Khan, UAE's Sheikh Mohamed discuss ways to cement, diversify ties

PM Imran Khan, UAE's Sheikh Mohamed discuss ways to cement, diversify ties
Sindh allowed to extend COVID-19 lockdown by PM Imran Khan: report

Sindh allowed to extend COVID-19 lockdown by PM Imran Khan: report
Heavy rain, thunderstorm claims 10 lives in Punjab's Okara

Heavy rain, thunderstorm claims 10 lives in Punjab's Okara
$3bn Chinese investment in Gwadar Port Free Zone to create 30,000 jobs: Asim Bajwa

$3bn Chinese investment in Gwadar Port Free Zone to create 30,000 jobs: Asim Bajwa
Pakistan govt aims to raise Rs5.9t to fund budget deficit

Pakistan govt aims to raise Rs5.9t to fund budget deficit
PM Imran Khan arrives in Quetta for one-day visit

PM Imran Khan arrives in Quetta for one-day visit

Latest

view all