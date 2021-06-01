Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jun 01 2021
Ed Sheeran says Harry Styles rejected the role he played in 'Yesterday'

Tuesday Jun 01, 2021

British singer Ed Sheeran has revealed that Harry Styles turned down the role in Beatles-inspired movie Yesterday which released in 2019.

Sheeran, who eventually played the role as himself, told BBC Radio 1 that he was the third choice after Harry and Chris Martin had rejected the offer to appear in the film to play as a mentor to Himesh Patel's character, Jack Malik.

"They asked Chris Martin, he said no, they asked Harry Styles, he said no, and I was third choice," he said adding that being the third choice came as a surprise to him.

The film made more than $150 million at the box office.

