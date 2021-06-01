Ed Sheeran says Harry Styles rejected the role he played in 'Yesterday'

British singer Ed Sheeran has revealed that Harry Styles turned down the role in Beatles-inspired movie Yesterday which released in 2019.

Sheeran, who eventually played the role as himself, told BBC Radio 1 that he was the third choice after Harry and Chris Martin had rejected the offer to appear in the film to play as a mentor to Himesh Patel's character, Jack Malik.

"They asked Chris Martin, he said no, they asked Harry Styles, he said no, and I was third choice," he said adding that being the third choice came as a surprise to him.

The film made more than $150 million at the box office.